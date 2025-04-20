Open Menu

PHA Directed To Improve Greenbelts, Parks And Intersections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2025 | 05:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Divisional Commissioner Madam Maryam Khan directed the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) to improve the condition of green belts, parks and intersections to enhance urban greenery and beauty of the city.

Presiding over a meeting, she directed the PHA authorities to launch an extensive tree plantation campaign and beautify the key roads, squares and green belts across the city besides establishing cultural monuments at important city landmarks to reflect local heritage and identity.

She directed PHA Director General Dilawar Khan to ensure strict monitoring of the task and said that condition of public parks and green belts should be improved without any delay so that the intersections could be decorated timely with aesthetic elements.

She stressed the need to set clear plantation targets and ensure that urban green spaces are not only maintained but reflect the city’s cultural character.

“The beautification of squares must represent local traditions and artistic flavor”, she said, adding that new monuments would serve both as tourist attractions and cultural symbols.

She also highlighted the importance of regular irrigation of trees and plants especially during the hot weather to ensure their survival and healthy growth.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retired) Nadeem Nasir, Additional Commissioner Coordination Amir Raza, ACG Javed Khan and others were also present in the meeting.

