PHA directed to make city lush green

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Director General (DG) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to make the city lush green and complete the ongoing beautification work as soon as possible.

He said that all available resources should be utilized to make Rawalpindi city more beautiful and lush green. Efforts were underway to provide the citizens a clean environment, he added.

Under the plantation campaign all the main roads, highways, and parks of Rawalpindi city were being decorated with colourful flowers and plants, he said adding, all-out efforts were being made to beautify different areas of the town.

Under a project, renovation work of Rashid Minhas road was also being completed and the project would be completed within shortest possible time frame, he added.

The PHA officers were also directed to further uplift green belts of different roads and their medians, he said.

He informed that the authorities had been directed to accelerate pace of the work to complete the ongoing projects within stipulated time. He said, "We are making earnest efforts for beautification of the city."