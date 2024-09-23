PHA Directed To Upgrade City Parks Under ‘Green Punjab Initiative’
Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2024 | 01:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi has been directed to upgrade city parks under the ‘Green Punjab Initiative,’ said a PHA spokesperson.
She informed that Special Secretary Housing and Urban Development, Public Health Engineering, Punjab, Tayyab Farid during a visit to PHA Rawalpindi lauded PHA’s work and instructed the authorities concerned to make all-out efforts to upgrade parks of Rawalpindi.
She informed that Director General (DG), PHA, Ahmed Hassan Ranjha briefed the Special Secretary about development projects of PHA, plantation targets of the authority and other professional matters.
The Secretary lauded efforts of PHA Rawalpindi for green development and ongoing beautification work, the spokesman said and informed that Punjab government is going to upgrade parks of Rawalpindi under Green Punjab initiative.
The Secretary along with the DG PHA also visited Shahbaz Sharif Park (Rawal Park Rawalpindi) and planted a sapling in the park.
