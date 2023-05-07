PHA directed to upgrade Rawal Park

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :The authorities concerned of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi have been directed to upgrade Rawal Park.

According to a PHA spokesperson, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Muhammad Hanif Abbasi along with Director General (DG) PHA Rawalpindi, Ahmed Hasan Ranjha reviewed the beautification work of the park.

Director Horticulture Sheikh Tariq Mehmood, other PHA officers and local political leaders were also present on the occasion.

During the visit, the DG briefed Hanif Abbasi on the renovation work.

Hanif Abbasi highly appreciated the performance of PHA and issued instructions saying that all available resources should be utilized to complete ongoing projects within stipulated time frame.

Hanif Abbasi also appreciated efforts of the authority for beautification of Murree Road and issued instructions to take all possible steps to make the city more clean and green.

He said that the condition of Rawal Park should further be improved.

Hanif Abbasi also visited the control room and the gym in Rawal Park.