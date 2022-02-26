PHA directed to utilize all available resources to make city lush green

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi, Asif Mehmood along with Director General PHA, Zaheer Anwar Jappa here on Saturday visited different city areas and inspected the beautification work of the route of Pakistan-Australia cricket teams.

On the occasion, Asif Mehmood said that all available resources should be utilized to make Rawalpindi city lush green.

Efforts were underway to provide the citizens a clean environment, he added.

Under the spring plantation campaign all the main roads, highways and parks of Rawalpindi city would be decorated with colorful flowers, he said adding, 'Jashan-e-Baharan' festival would also be organized to provide the best recreational facilities to the citizens.