UrduPoint.com

PHA Directed To Utilize All Available Resources To Make City Lush Green

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2022 | 04:50 PM

PHA directed to utilize all available resources to make city lush green

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi, Asif Mehmood along with Director General PHA, Zaheer Anwar Jappa here on Saturday visited different city areas and inspected the beautification work of the route of Pakistan-Australia cricket teams.

On the occasion, Asif Mehmood said that all available resources should be utilized to make Rawalpindi city lush green.

Efforts were underway to provide the citizens a clean environment, he added.

Under the spring plantation campaign all the main roads, highways and parks of Rawalpindi city would be decorated with colorful flowers, he said adding, 'Jashan-e-Baharan' festival would also be organized to provide the best recreational facilities to the citizens.

Related Topics

Cricket Rawalpindi All Best

Recent Stories

Britney Spears will surprise fans with new music

Britney Spears will surprise fans with new music

8 minutes ago
 Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of th ..

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan on th ..

19 minutes ago
 Here’s What Makes vivo V23 5G An Ultimate Smartp ..

Here’s What Makes vivo V23 5G An Ultimate Smartphone for The Youth

22 minutes ago
 Royal couple’s new puppy photos make rounds on s ..

Royal couple’s new puppy photos make rounds on social media

34 minutes ago
 Rashid Khan’s return can give boost to Qalandars ..

Rashid Khan’s return can give boost to Qalandars in final clash with Sultans

2 hours ago
 Protecting common man from effects of global price ..

Protecting common man from effects of global price-hike top priority: PM

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>