PHA Displays Banners Expressing Solidarity With Oppressed Kashmiris

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2025 | 04:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi has displayed banners on the Rashid Minhas Road expressing solidarity with the oppressed people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

The banners, displayed in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day, also strongly condemned the atrocities of the Indian army in occupied Kashmir and supported the Kashmiris’ demand for their constitutional right to freedom, a PHA spokesman said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, PHA Director General Ahmed Hassan Ranjha in a statement said that the Muslims living in the occupied Kashmir had been suffering from the atrocities of the Indian army for a long time.

He said the United Nations should take notice of the worsening situation in the occupied Kashmir as the Indian forces were using dangerous weapons against the oppressed Kashmiris indiscriminately.

The long-standing issue should be resolved according to the aspirations of the Kashmiris, the PHA DG added.

