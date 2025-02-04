PHA Displays Banners Expressing Solidarity With Oppressed Kashmiris
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2025 | 04:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi has displayed banners on the Rashid Minhas Road expressing solidarity with the oppressed people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.
The banners, displayed in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day, also strongly condemned the atrocities of the Indian army in occupied Kashmir and supported the Kashmiris’ demand for their constitutional right to freedom, a PHA spokesman said on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, PHA Director General Ahmed Hassan Ranjha in a statement said that the Muslims living in the occupied Kashmir had been suffering from the atrocities of the Indian army for a long time.
He said the United Nations should take notice of the worsening situation in the occupied Kashmir as the Indian forces were using dangerous weapons against the oppressed Kashmiris indiscriminately.
The long-standing issue should be resolved according to the aspirations of the Kashmiris, the PHA DG added.
Recent Stories
Borouge mulling establishment of speciality polyolefins complex in China: CEO
International Day of Human Fraternity key to fostering tolerance, coexistence: M ..
TRENDS, Egyptian Senate highlight role of AI in shaping future
Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED2 billion ‘Therme Dubai’ project
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi declares 2025 as ‘Year of Ocean’
UAE leaders congratulate President of Sri Lanka on Independence Day
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organises inaugural Heritage Forum f ..
Elon Musk reveals he is working to shut down USAID
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB plans to form three-separate Shaheens’ teams fo ..
When will holy month of Ramadan start in Saudi Arabia?
Mufti Qavi expresses conditional willingness to marry Rakhi Sawant
Pakistan’s electric vehicle sector on path of development
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dinar hospital observes world cancer day17 seconds ago
-
PHA displays banners expressing solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris19 seconds ago
-
‘Made in Uzbekistan’ expo to establish result-oriented connections between Uzbek, Pakistan’s b ..21 seconds ago
-
Sukkur DC Oversees Anti-Polio Campaign24 seconds ago
-
CPO Rwp makes surprise visit to Naseerabad police station10 minutes ago
-
Auction of mines and minerals blocks held in Dir Lower20 minutes ago
-
President Zardari departs for a five-day state visit to China20 minutes ago
-
Students express solidarity with people of Kashmir20 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to observes Kashmir Solidarity Day with nationwide rallies, global advocacy: Muqam20 minutes ago
-
Person injured seriously as Madrasa's roof caves in30 minutes ago
-
Drugs recovered in crackdown against drug pushers30 minutes ago
-
Winter sports competitions held in Kalash Valley30 minutes ago