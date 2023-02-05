PHA displays banners in parks on Kashmir Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :The Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) displayed banners and steamers in various green belts, public parks and roads of the city to observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day on Sunday.

On this occasion, Director General PHA Rae Naeem Ullah Bhatti said Kashmiris had rendered unprecedented sacrifices for their legitimate right to self-determination and blood of the martyrs would surely bring about a revolution in the held valley.

He strongly condemned Indian aggression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammuand Kashmir and appealed the United Nations and other international organizations to play their effective role in the early resolution of the Kashmir dispute.