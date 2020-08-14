PHA distributes 3000 saplings among citizens

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) distributed 3000 saplings among people to celebrate 74th "Independence Day" being celebrated across the country

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) distributed 3000 saplings among people to celebrate 74th "Independence Day" being celebrated across the country.

Spokesman of PHA Muhammad Jalal said PHA set up different stalls at various points of the city to distribute saplings among citizens.

He said distribution of saplings has been started from Aug 2 and only one sapling has been given on each identity card.

He said that office building was decorated with lights and a large size flag was hoisted on the roof. The PHA have also decorated different points of the city with lights and flags to celebrate independence day, he added.

He said that special arrangements have been made at Northern bypass, Clock Tower Chowk, Qasim Fort, Dera Adda Chowk, Arts Council Chowk and Eidgah Green belt.