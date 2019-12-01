UrduPoint.com
PHA Distributes Awards At 'Annual Chrysanthemum Show-2019'

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 08:00 PM

PHA distributes awards at 'Annual Chrysanthemum Show-2019'

LAHORE, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani on Sunday distributed awards among the participents who contributed in PHA's 'Annual Chrysanthemum Show-2019' held at Jilani Park.

PHA Chairman also appreciated the role of PHA for organizing a successful event for families and youngsters.

He distributed awards and certificates among the position holders both the groups and companies.

According to the results set by the jury, Jilani Park won first position while Jinah Park stood second, and PHA Zone-5 got third position.

It is pertinent to mention here that in 'Annual Chrysanthemum Show-2019' arranged by of PHA, representatives of various sectors including factories, commercial companies, educational institutions and hotel-industry also participated with great enthusiasm.

