PHA Distributes Cash Prizes Among Honest, Hard Working Staff

Tue 10th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Tuesday organized a ceremony at Jillani Park to appreciate its hardworking employees and prizes were also distributed among them.

PHA Director General Jawad Ahmed Qureshi distributed commendatory certificates among honest and dedicated employees and officers and said that the honest employees were a true assert of the authority.

Jawad Ahmed Qureshi said that gardeners played their vital role to make the city clean and green, adding that these kind of ceremony should continue in future to acknowledge services of honest and hardworking employees.

