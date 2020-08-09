PHA distributes free plants among citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) distributed free plants among citizens and planted saplings in several parts of the city with the aim of highlighting importance and need of tree planting on Tiger Force day.

Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab and Chairman PHA Rawalpindi, Asif Mehmood, members of Tiger Force, Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs), representative of District Government and PHA officials were present.

On the occasion, Asif Mehmood said efforts were being made to give practical shape to the dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan for making Pakistan clean and green.

The saplings had been distributed among people to encourage them to become part of the tree plantation campaign, he said.

The advisor said tree planting campaign during monsoon season would further enhance beauty of Rawalpindi city, adding that a special mechanism has also been set up to take care of plants planted during the campaign.