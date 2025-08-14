Open Menu

PHA Distributes Free Plants To Celebrate Independence Day

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 01:45 AM

As part of Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq celebrations, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore has launched a city-wide free plant distribution drive under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Citizens received free plants at Liberty Chowk and Jail Road, while cycle carts and mobile camps are delivering plants to various locations across Lahore.

PHA Director General Mansoor Ahmad said the initiative aims to promote environmental awareness alongside the spirit of Independence Day. “This drive highlights the importance of tree plantation and encourages citizens to contribute to building a green Pakistan,” he added.

The distribution will continue until the evening of August 14.

In addition, the city has been beautifully decorated for the occasion. A grand fireworks display is planned at Greater Iqbal Park at midnight, while major roads, including Mall Road, Gulberg, and Kalma Chowk, are illuminated in green and white lights. Electric lighting adorns all underpasses, and decorated floats featuring national images are moving through city streets.

On August 14, a painting competition will be held at the National History Museum, where young artists will showcase creations celebrating Pakistan’s history and culture.

