PHA Distributes Free Plants To Celebrate Independence Day
Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 01:45 AM
As part of Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq celebrations, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore has launched a city-wide free plant distribution drive under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) As part of Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq celebrations, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore has launched a city-wide free plant distribution drive under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
Citizens received free plants at Liberty Chowk and Jail Road, while cycle carts and mobile camps are delivering plants to various locations across Lahore.
PHA Director General Mansoor Ahmad said the initiative aims to promote environmental awareness alongside the spirit of Independence Day. “This drive highlights the importance of tree plantation and encourages citizens to contribute to building a green Pakistan,” he added.
The distribution will continue until the evening of August 14.
In addition, the city has been beautifully decorated for the occasion. A grand fireworks display is planned at Greater Iqbal Park at midnight, while major roads, including Mall Road, Gulberg, and Kalma Chowk, are illuminated in green and white lights. Electric lighting adorns all underpasses, and decorated floats featuring national images are moving through city streets.
On August 14, a painting competition will be held at the National History Museum, where young artists will showcase creations celebrating Pakistan’s history and culture.
Recent Stories
Shanghai launches world’s first wind-computing synergy project
National Paralympic Committee to participate in Brno 2025 Para Trap World Champi ..
Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, forest fire developments with ..
UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of AI in Fatwa issuance
UAE, Egypt strengthen cooperation in religious affairs
Julphar achieves AED707.3 million in net revenues for H1/25
Air Arabia reports second quarter 2025 net profit of AED415 million
Aunt’s heroic donation saves nephew as BMC performs UAE’s youngest infant li ..
Shamma bint Mohammed delivers lecture on sustainability at Expo Osaka 2025's UAE ..
Security finalized for Chehlum Processions in Rawalpindi
Rawalpindi Cantt Traders Association hold ceremony to mark Independence Day
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori joins ‘Maarka-e-Haq - Independence Celebrat ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPM for renewed dedication to fortify Pakistan’s global standing, advance strategic interests43 minutes ago
-
"Marka-e-Haq" Music Concert held at National Stadium to mark 78th Independence Day53 minutes ago
-
Iranian cultural envoy greets Pakistan on Independence Day, hopes for stronger bilateral ties1 hour ago
-
CM Bugti vows to defeat foreign-backed militants spreading hatred in Balochistan1 hour ago
-
Security finalized for Chehlum Processions in Rawalpindi8 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Cantt Traders Association hold ceremony to mark Independence Day8 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori joins ‘Maarka-e-Haq - Independence Celebration’ camel rally i ..13 minutes ago
-
PML-N Women Wing holds ceremony to mark Independence Day8 minutes ago
-
Court vacates stay order, ends Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum’s tenure as HEC ED45 minutes ago
-
Independence Day marked at Kohsar University45 minutes ago
-
Car-Jeep, motorcycle rally held to mark Pakistan's Independence Day45 minutes ago
-
Chinese Consul General calls on Acting Governor Punjab45 minutes ago