PHA distributes free saplings among people

Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2022 | 06:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :The Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) distributed free saplings among people to promote tree plantation drive here on Tuesday.

Two camps were set up in Bagh-e-Jinnah and D-ground to distribute saplings.

MNA Khuram Shahzad, Commissioner Zahid Hussain, Chairman PHA Shakeel Shahid, DG Rai Naeemullah Bhatti participated in Bagh-e-Jinnah camp.

As many as 3,000 saplings in Bagh-e-Jinnah and the same number of saplings in D-ground were distributed among people.

The DG said the PHA had set a target of planting 50,000 saplings by the end of next month and 150,000 saplings in 2022-23.

He said that geo-tagging continued on all plants to ensure their proper growth.

The aim of providing free saplings was to promote horticulture among people, he added.

