PHA distributes gifts to employees in ceremony

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed distributed suit gifts to the PHA employees.

Vice Chairman distributed these gifts during "Eid Millan gift distribution ceremony" here at PHA Headquarters Jilani Park on Wednesday.

On the occasion, PHA Chairman Engineer Yasir Gilani said the PHA shared the joys and sorrows of its employees, adding that PHA strived for development and prosperity of the organization in accordance with the constitutionand law.

PHA Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed said that the gardeners and workers of the Parks and Horticulture Authority were playing a key role in the development of the organization.