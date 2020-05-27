UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHA Distributes Gifts To Employees In Ceremony

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 07:23 PM

PHA distributes gifts to employees in ceremony

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed distributed suit gifts to the PHA employees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed distributed suit gifts to the PHA employees.

Vice Chairman distributed these gifts during "Eid Millan gift distribution ceremony" here at PHA Headquarters Jilani Park on Wednesday.

On the occasion, PHA Chairman Engineer Yasir Gilani said the PHA shared the joys and sorrows of its employees, adding that PHA strived for development and prosperity of the organization in accordance with the constitutionand law.

PHA Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed said that the gardeners and workers of the Parks and Horticulture Authority were playing a key role in the development of the organization.

Recent Stories

Afghanistan Confirms 625 New COVID-19 Positive Tes ..

3 minutes ago

'Abducted' Zimbabwe opposition youth leaders charg ..

3 minutes ago

699 more patients of coronavirus detected, another ..

3 minutes ago

SAS to Partially Resume Flights in Scandinavia, US ..

3 minutes ago

EU Economy May Shrink by 16% in 2020 in Case of 2n ..

8 minutes ago

US troop pullout from Afghanistan ahead of schedul ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.