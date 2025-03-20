Open Menu

PHA Distributes Plants On 20 Locations

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2025 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Under the "Chief Minister Plant for Pakistan" campaign, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) distributed free plants at over 20 locations in Lahore.

These locations included Liberty Roundabout, Istanbul Chowk, Punjab Assembly, Main Boulevard Iqbal Town, Valencia Roundabout, MM Alam Road, G-1 Market Johar Town, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park, Greater Iqbal Park, Jallo Botanical Garden, Chouburji Roundabout, Shahdara Flyover, Qureshi Park, Hamdard Chowk, Emporium Mall, and Packages Mall.

In connection with the international observance of World Forest Day, PHA will continue distributing plants at various city locations on Friday.

The campaign aims to highlight the importance of tree planting among citizens.Chairman of PHA, Ghazali Saleem Butt, stated that PHA is committed to fulfilling the vision of a greener and more beautiful Lahore as envisioned by Punjab's Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The "Chief Minister Plant for Pakistan" campaign aims to involve every citizen. Due to the rapidly changing climate, tree planting has become an urgent need.

