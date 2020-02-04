UrduPoint.com
PHA, District Administration To Organize Human Chain On Feb 5 To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 08:34 PM

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi and district administration on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan will organize a human chain on February 5 at Kutchery Chowk to express solidarity with Kashmiris

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi and district administration on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan will organize a human chain on February 5 at Kutchery Chowk to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

According to a PHA spokesperson, the authority on Tuesday arranged a program at Rawal Road Park and displayed banners at various city roads to highlight atrocities being committed by Indian armed forces in the occupied Kashmir.

Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq, Member Punjab Assembly Farrah Agha, Director General, PHA, district administration representatives, PHA officers, social and political personalities also lit candles to remind those who sacrificed their lives under Indian genocide in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The spokesperson informed that Chairman PHA, Rawalpindi Asif Mehmood, DC Rawalpindi, DG PHA, district administration officers, students and people belonging to different segments of the society, political and social personalities would take part in human chain and pledge to stand by Kashmiri brethren.

