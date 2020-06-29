UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHA Employees Directed To Ensure 100 Percent Recovery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 05:12 PM

PHA employees directed to ensure 100 percent recovery

Director Administration and Finance, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Robina Kosar directed marketing department to ensure 100 percent recovery target

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Director Administration and Finance, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Robina Kosar directed marketing department to ensure 100 percent recovery target.

Presiding over a meeting to review performance of marketing department regarding recovery target here on Monday, Robina Kosar said that PHA faced problems in recovery due to lockdown, however, operation has been speed up after relaxation in lockdown.

She said that dues of the department was major source of self income of the department adding that comprehensive plan of action has been prepared for recovery purposes.

Director Admin added that special task has been given to marketing department for this purpose and they have been directed to submit report on daily basis.

Assistant Director Marketing Hafiz Usama and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

Recent Stories

Fixed tax for commercial importers demanded: Mian ..

10 minutes ago

Commemorative Postage Stampin Celebration of 15 Ye ..

10 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Inaugurates Dubai Future Labs

29 minutes ago

Kuwait announces 819 new COVID-19 recoveries

44 minutes ago

Seven Killed, 7 Injured in Attack on Pakistani Sto ..

2 minutes ago

Ashiana-e-Iqbal case adjourned till August 6

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.