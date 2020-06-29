PHA employees directed to ensure 100 percent recovery

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Director Administration and Finance, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Robina Kosar directed marketing department to ensure 100 percent recovery target.

Presiding over a meeting to review performance of marketing department regarding recovery target here on Monday, Robina Kosar said that PHA faced problems in recovery due to lockdown, however, operation has been speed up after relaxation in lockdown.

She said that dues of the department was major source of self income of the department adding that comprehensive plan of action has been prepared for recovery purposes.

Director Admin added that special task has been given to marketing department for this purpose and they have been directed to submit report on daily basis.

Assistant Director Marketing Hafiz Usama and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.