PHA Engages Schools, Colleges For Plantation

Fri 12th November 2021 | 05:20 PM

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) is engaging educational institutions to enhance the green areas of the provincial capital

In this regard, PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani Friday visited Government Islamia College, Civil Lines, and planted saplings under the ongoing tree plantation campaign, along with Collage Principal Dr Akhtar Hussain Sindhu.

The PHA chairman highlighted the role of youth in protection of environment for future generations and also encouraged students to plant at least two saplings each at their houses.

Yasir Gillani thanked the college administration for supporting the PHA in its green initiatives.

He hoped that students would take active part in ongoing plantation drive to make the country clean and green, according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The principal presented the chairman 'Farhan' magazine and assured him that the college administration and students would play their role in the green initiative.

President Punjab Professors and Lecturers Association (PPLA) Prof. Dr. Kashif Faraz Ahmed, Assistant Director Colleges Lahore Prof. Shuja-ur-Rehman Dogar, Head of Department History Prof. Hanif Abbasi, Prof. Shafqat Ali, PHA Deputy Director Shah Nawaz Wattoo and Farrukh Akhlaq were also present.

