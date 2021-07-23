PHA ensures all facilities to citizens at Parks during Eid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has ensured all facilities for citizens at Parks during Eid to ensure a peaceful environment for recreational of general public.

During a visit to various parks, Director General PHA, Syed Shafqat Raza on Friday said the security was beefed up to avert any untoward incident, adding, security guards, gardners and other concerned staff was on duty to provide pleasant atmosphere to the residents.

He informed that the tree-plantation drive would be launched again at parks andgreen belts after Eid.

The PHA official urged the citizens to cooperate with the authority and take active part in tree-plantation.