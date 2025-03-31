PHA ensures quality recreational facilities for citizens on Eid-ul-Fitr

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) The Parks and Horticultural Authority (PHA) Lahore is dedicated to providing high-quality recreational facilities in city parks to ensure a joyful and comfortable experience for citizens during Eid-ul-Fitr.

PHA Chairman Ghazali Saleem Butt and Director General Muhammad Tahir Watto extended warm Eid greetings to the Muslim community, emphasizing that Eid was a time of joy, togetherness, and sharing happiness with others.

PHA Chairman Ghazali Saleem Butt highlighted that during the Eid holidays, Lahories will have access to top-tier facilities in parks, ensuring a safe, clean, and enjoyable environment. Security, cleanliness, well-maintained washrooms, swings, and high-quality food and beverage stalls will be available across all parks. To regulate prices, special teams have been deployed to monitor vendors and enforce price controls.

PHA Director General Muhammad Tahir Watto added that enhanced arrangements have been made at major parks such as Jilani Park, Bagh-e-Jinnah, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park, Greater Iqbal Park, and Jallo Botanical Garden. Additionally, the city’s main streets have been adorned with vibrant spring flowers to create a festive atmosphere for Eid.

Throughout the three-day Eid celebrations, parks will offer a variety of attractions for families and children, including swings, jumping castles, camel and horse rides, and beautifully decorated vehicles illuminated with colorful lights. Food stalls will also be set up, providing visitors with a range of delicious options.

The PHA remains committed to enhancing public spaces and ensuring that families can celebrate Eid in a lively, safe, and welcoming environment.