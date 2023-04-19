PHA ensuring best recreational spots for special children

UrduPoint.com

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Asif Rauf Khan said that different initiatives were being taken to ensure best recreational points for special children at parks of the city.

During his visit of Madni Park and other green belts here on Wednesday, the DG PHA said that a special area has been fixed for special children at Madni Park and it was given the name as "Disable Friendly Enclave Area" where the special children would love to visit. He said that different other initiatives were underway at various parks for public facilitation.

On the other hand, he directed officers concerned to ensure best cleanliness arrangements and maximum tree plantation at Sewera Chowk and Nangana Chowk.

He said that development projects of the construction of BZU Chowk would be completed soon adding that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. He said that a zero-tolerance policy was being adopted against the people involved in throwing garbage on green belts.

He maintained that plantation of big size trees would also be made at Nandla Chowk to Northern Bypass Chowk and added that parks and horticulture authority was striving hard to improve the beauty of the city and to provide maximum facilities to masses at city parks.

