PHA facing shortage of staff at all levels

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Multan is facing shortage of staff at all levels, according to top officials

Director Admin and Finance Hafiz Naeem Abbas told APP, that 27 posts of grade-17 and above were lying vacant in the department for long time. He said that they had sent a note to the provincial secretary with a request to fill the vacancies at the earliest. He said currently the existing staff is holding additional charges in different sections and departments, which was slowing overall performance of the department.

Similarly, he said over 200 posts of field workers were also lying vacant. He said there was a ban on recruitment of the field staff, which should be lifted immediately and all vacancies should be filled. He said the department was facing no shortage of funds for the new hiring.

He said that the PHA was looking after thousands of saplings being planted in different parts of the city including parks.