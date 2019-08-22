UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHA Facing Shortage Of Staff At All Levels

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 05:28 PM

PHA facing shortage of staff at all levels

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Multan is facing shortage of staff at all levels, according to top officials

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Multan is facing shortage of staff at all levels, according to top officials.

Director Admin and Finance Hafiz Naeem Abbas told APP, that 27 posts of grade-17 and above were lying vacant in the department for long time. He said that they had sent a note to the provincial secretary with a request to fill the vacancies at the earliest. He said currently the existing staff is holding additional charges in different sections and departments, which was slowing overall performance of the department.

Similarly, he said over 200 posts of field workers were also lying vacant. He said there was a ban on recruitment of the field staff, which should be lifted immediately and all vacancies should be filled. He said the department was facing no shortage of funds for the new hiring.

He said that the PHA was looking after thousands of saplings being planted in different parts of the city including parks.

Related Topics

Multan Shortage All Top

Recent Stories

Thar Foundation collaborates with Urban Forestry u ..

7 minutes ago

Microplastics pose low risk to health

6 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) orders to repatriate j ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan's Khan Says No Longer Seeking Dialogue Wi ..

6 minutes ago

GCUF: girls outshine boys in BA/BSc result in Fais ..

3 minutes ago

Hazara Commissioner directs DCs to monitor perform ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.