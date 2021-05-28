UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHA Finalise Plan For Shahdara Park

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 07:13 PM

PHA finalise plan for Shahdara Park

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has completed the designing and construction plan of Shahdara Family Park, on which work will start soon

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has completed the designing and construction plan of Shahdara Family Park, on which work will start soon.

This was stated in a meeting held at Jillani Park on Friday, under the chair of of PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani, while Director General Jawad Ahmed Qureshi and other officers of the department were present.

The chairman directed the officers concerned to start renovation work at the Shahdara Family Park, Latif Chowk.

He said that to provide better recreational facilities to citizens was the main objective of the department, adding that steps were being taken to make the city clean and green by developing such parks.

All basic recreational facilities would be provided at the Shahdara Children and Family Park, he said. The department was striving to provide facilities in small and large parks of the city including Shahdara.

PHA Directors Horticulture, Headquarters, Finance, Deputy Director Engineering also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Family

Recent Stories

Smokers have up to a 50% higher risk of developing ..

2 minutes ago

Iran Plans to Launch Several Satellites in Near Fu ..

3 minutes ago

210 VIPs fined on violation of traffic rules durin ..

3 minutes ago

PTI continues taking brave stand on Sindh issues: ..

3 minutes ago

MPs from Punjab, Balochistan meet PM; discuss deve ..

3 minutes ago

Croatia agrees $1.2 bln France fighter jets deal

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.