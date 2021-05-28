PHA finalise plan for Shahdara Park

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has completed the designing and construction plan of Shahdara Family Park, on which work will start soon

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has completed the designing and construction plan of Shahdara Family Park, on which work will start soon.

This was stated in a meeting held at Jillani Park on Friday, under the chair of of PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani, while Director General Jawad Ahmed Qureshi and other officers of the department were present.

The chairman directed the officers concerned to start renovation work at the Shahdara Family Park, Latif Chowk.

He said that to provide better recreational facilities to citizens was the main objective of the department, adding that steps were being taken to make the city clean and green by developing such parks.

All basic recreational facilities would be provided at the Shahdara Children and Family Park, he said. The department was striving to provide facilities in small and large parks of the city including Shahdara.

PHA Directors Horticulture, Headquarters, Finance, Deputy Director Engineering also attended the meeting.