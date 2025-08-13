Open Menu

PHA Finalises Independence Day Preparations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 13, 2025 | 04:10 PM

PHA finalises Independence Day preparations

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Under the auspices of the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Sargodha, preparations for the Independence Day and 'Maaraka-e-Haq' celebrations have been finalised.

Media consultant PHA Shafqat Awan said the event would blend cultural pride, national unity, and public participation. The central ceremony is scheduled for August 13 at 8pm in the lush green lawns of the PHA office.

The programme will feature a musical show enriched with national songs, a vibrant fireworks display, and a special segment honouring the Pakistan armed forces for their success in 'Operation Banyanum Marsoos'. It will also highlight the objectives of Pakistan’s creation, with a particular focus on educating the younger generation about the sacrifices and aspirations that shaped the nation.

At midnight, as the clock strikes August 14, the night sky will light up with fireworks, accompanied by heartfelt tributes to the nation’s martyrs, marking an emotional and memorable start to Independence Day celebrations.

Director General PHA Muhammad Arshad Chaudhry said the initiative reflects a commendable effort to combine civic engagement, cultural heritage, and national pride in one event. “Such activities go beyond celebration; they strengthen social cohesion, beautify the city, and serve as a bridge between the government and the people,” he added.

Recent Stories

Model Saheefa Jabbar raises concerns over hateful, ..

Model Saheefa Jabbar raises concerns over hateful, unethical social media conten ..

13 minutes ago
 Aseefa urges govt to reconsider closure of Utility ..

Aseefa urges govt to reconsider closure of Utility Stores

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s education and skill infrastructure wi ..

Pakistan’s education and skill infrastructure will be aligned with global stan ..

21 minutes ago
 SSGC extends gas supply until midnight for Indepen ..

SSGC extends gas supply until midnight for Independence Day

25 minutes ago
 British scientists develop new genetically modifie ..

British scientists develop new genetically modified bacterial strain

43 minutes ago
 A smartphone screen that even the Sun can’t outs ..

A smartphone screen that even the Sun can’t outshine

47 minutes ago
Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to strengthen military ti ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to strengthen military ties

2 hours ago
 Imam-ul-Haq’s second consecutive century leads Y ..

Imam-ul-Haq’s second consecutive century leads Yorkshire to victory

2 hours ago
 Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan after historic ODI se ..

Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan after historic ODI series loss to West Indies

2 hours ago
 West Indies end long ODI drought with Hope, Seales ..

West Indies end long ODI drought with Hope, Seales heroics

2 hours ago
 Brazil awards UAE Ambassador country’s highest o ..

Brazil awards UAE Ambassador country’s highest order

3 hours ago
 Naseem Shah Continues His Partnership with TECNO f ..

Naseem Shah Continues His Partnership with TECNO for its Upcoming Spark 40 Serie ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan