PHA Finalises Independence Day Preparations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 13, 2025 | 04:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Under the auspices of the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Sargodha, preparations for the Independence Day and 'Maaraka-e-Haq' celebrations have been finalised.
Media consultant PHA Shafqat Awan said the event would blend cultural pride, national unity, and public participation. The central ceremony is scheduled for August 13 at 8pm in the lush green lawns of the PHA office.
The programme will feature a musical show enriched with national songs, a vibrant fireworks display, and a special segment honouring the Pakistan armed forces for their success in 'Operation Banyanum Marsoos'. It will also highlight the objectives of Pakistan’s creation, with a particular focus on educating the younger generation about the sacrifices and aspirations that shaped the nation.
At midnight, as the clock strikes August 14, the night sky will light up with fireworks, accompanied by heartfelt tributes to the nation’s martyrs, marking an emotional and memorable start to Independence Day celebrations.
Director General PHA Muhammad Arshad Chaudhry said the initiative reflects a commendable effort to combine civic engagement, cultural heritage, and national pride in one event. “Such activities go beyond celebration; they strengthen social cohesion, beautify the city, and serve as a bridge between the government and the people,” he added.
