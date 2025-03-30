PHA finalizes arrangements for Eid days

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has made special arrangements for the convenience of people visiting the parks during the Eid-ul-Fitr days.

On the special instructions of Director General PHA Ahmed Hassan Ranjha, instant maintenance of major parks was ensured and steps were also taken to educate the citizens about the importance and promotion of tree plantation.

Ranjha said that a hygienic environment would be provided to people visiting parks and recreational places during Eid days.

He added that the best security arrangements had also been made, while the best kind of facilities had been ensured for the public convenience.