PHA finalizes arrangements for Gul-e-Daudi Show

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has finalized all the arrangements of a week-long annual Chrysanthemum (Gul-e-Daudi) show starting from November 29 in Jillani Park.

A meeting in this regard was held in PHA Headquarters at Jillani Park here on Tuesday in which PHA Director Misbah-ul-Hassan Dar, Director Akhtar Mehmood, PRO Nadia Tufail and other officials were present.

On the occasion, PHA Director Misbah-ul-Hassan Dar said that more than 200 varieties of chrysanthemums would be displayed at the show, being organized by the PHA.