UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHA Finalizes Arrangements For Gul-e-Daudi Show

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 09:40 PM

PHA finalizes arrangements for Gul-e-Daudi Show

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has finalized all the arrangements of a week-long annual Chrysanthemum (Gul-e-Daudi) show starting from November 29 in Jillani Park.

A meeting in this regard was held in PHA Headquarters at Jillani Park here on Tuesday in which PHA Director Misbah-ul-Hassan Dar, Director Akhtar Mehmood, PRO Nadia Tufail and other officials were present.

On the occasion, PHA Director Misbah-ul-Hassan Dar said that more than 200 varieties of chrysanthemums would be displayed at the show, being organized by the PHA.

Related Topics

November All From

Recent Stories

NMC organises workshop to promote digital literacy ..

41 minutes ago

Latifa bint Mohammed meets LinkedIn top executives ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid meets UAE team for First Globa ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates DUBAI FDI on win ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Mini ..

2 hours ago

NCM: Tropical Cyclone Maha has no impact on UAE

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.