PHA finalizes Lok Mela arrangements

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) will organize a seven-day Lok Mela from November 24 to 30.

This was said by Director General Punjab Harticulture Sargodha Touqeer Haider kazmi while taking to APP here on Tuesday.

He said various competitions would be held besides traditional and cultural activities, including drum beating competitions and flowers stalls, adding that the PHA had finalized all arrangements for the event.

Police,Civil defence department and Rescue 1122 will provide security to visitors,he concluded.