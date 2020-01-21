PHA finalizing arrangements to launch spring plantation campaign

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 06:28 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi is finalizing arrangements to launch spring plantation campaign.

Chairing a meeting of friends of PHA, held here at PHA Head Office, the Director General, PHA Rawalpindi Syed Shafqat Raza said the Authority would plant different species of trees and ornamental plants during upcoming spring plantation campaign to enhance greenery in the city.

He said, the citizens belonging to different segments of society including students, teachers, social and political personalities would be engaged in the campaign.

He said, the Authority was trying to promote plantation and arranged different plantation awareness programs.

The DG also thanked all the friends of PHA for their cooperation and efforts to make Rawalpindi city beautiful.

