PHA finalizing arrangements to organize Jashan-e-Bahran

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi has finalized all the arrangements to organize Jashan-e-Baharan.

According to Vice Chairman, PHA, Malik Abid Hussain, the arrangements were being finalized to organize a week long Jashan-e-Baharan festival at Allama Iqbal Park, Shamsaabad, Murree Road after March 23 if COVID-19 situation remains under control.

He said, most of the arrangements had been finalized on the special directives of Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab/Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Asif Mehmood.

All available resources would be utilized to provide a healthy entertainment to the citizens, he added.

He said, PTI government was making all out efforts to promote cultural and healthy activities for the people.

A flower show, musical gala and other events would be part of the festivities. He said, all out efforts would be made to organize a unique festival this year. The event would provide best recreational facilities to the citizens, adding, PHA would organize different colorful programmes under Jashan-e-Bahran.

