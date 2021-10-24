PHA focusing to provide more tourism, recreational facilities to citizens: VC PHA

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Vice Chairman, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi Malik Abid Sunday said that the authority was focusing to provide more tourism and recreational facilities to the citizens.

He said that the authority was working to beautify the city as per instructions of the Advisor to the CM, Punjab and Chairman PHA Rawalpindi Asif Mehmood.

He informed the authority had inaugurated 'Kitab Chowk' on Sixth Road.

On the directives of the Punjab Government, all available resources were being utilized to make the city clean and green, he added.

The work to beautify different areas of Rawalpindi city was swiftly being completed by PHA, he added.

PHA after renovating the chowk on sixth road had installed another beautiful monument which was beautifully designed with models of pens and books and the chowk had also been decorated with ornamental plants, he informed.

The vice chairman said that the Advisor to CM Punjab had also directed to take solid steps to enhance beatify of Raja Bazar and install dancing fountains to provide more recreational facilities to the citizens.

The chairman had instructed that solid steps should be taken to promote Pakistani culture, he added.

