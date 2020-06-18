PHA for re-fixing of plots prices in Jalozai Housing Scheme: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :The Provincial Housing Authority has decided to consider re-fixing the prices of the remaining plots of Jalozai Housing Scheme Nowshera while the issue of providing two kanals of land for Rescue 1122 Nowshera in the housing scheme was also discussed in the 22nd meeting chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr. Amjad Ali here.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Housing Dawood Khan and Director General Provincial Housing Authority Imran Wazir along with members of Law, Revenue, Establishment, Local Government, P&D and other departments. Some members also participated in the meeting through video link.

The meeting also discussed lease policy for commercial areas of PHA. The meeting of Provincial Housing Authority were of the opinion to computerize billing of Hayatabad High Rise Flats for officers of grade 17 and above.

The meeting was informed that under the second phase of the project, 86 more flats would be computerized. At the meeting, all the members unanimously opposed the allotment of plots under the quota system in Jalozai Housing Scheme. The members said that some institutions had demanded the provision of plots under the quota in Jalozai Housing Scheme.

Giving plots under the quota system would increase the burden on the housing scheme, and other places would also be able to demand acquisition of plots under the quota system. Minister for Housing Dr. Amjad Ali said that a new scheme in the style of Khpal Kor scheme could be launched by the department, which could be extended to the district level.