Open Menu

PHA Gears Up Activities For Independence Day Celebrations

Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2025 | 05:00 PM

PHA gears up activities for Independence Day celebrations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Director General (DG) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Multan Kareem Bakhsh said on Wednesday that the Authority had geared up arrangements for celebrations of Independence Day.

He said that the department had illuminated its head office building, flyovers, and major roads across the city with vibrant decorative lights. Collaborating with divisional and district administrations, the PHA was actively working to celebrate August 14 in a grand and spirited manner.

He said the provincial government had devised a comprehensive plan to celebrate Independence Day from August 1 to 14, adding that the PHA was fully implementing the directives of the government.

Earlier, he visited Arts Council Park to inspect staff attendance and monitor ongoing maintenance work. During his visit, he checked the attendance of all gardeners and issued strict instructions to ensure 100% staff presence. He also suspended a gardener over negligence and absence from duty.

The DG PHA stated that all gardeners must play an active role in beautifying the city's parks and green belts and fulfill their responsibilities with dedication. He made it clear that negligence will not be tolerated, and collective efforts were necessary for the progress and betterment of the organization.

Recent Stories

Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority o ..

Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority of achieving immediate ceasefir ..

2 hours ago
 Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative

Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative

2 hours ago
 Saudi, US defence ministers discuss efforts to ach ..

Saudi, US defence ministers discuss efforts to achieve security, stability in re ..

2 hours ago
 Gaza: Alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs

Gaza: Alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed a ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed at Al Marmoom

2 hours ago
 Sisi: 'Fundamentals of Egyptian policy are based o ..

Sisi: 'Fundamentals of Egyptian policy are based on maintaining balanced ties, w ..

2 hours ago
Putin meets US envoy Witkoff

Putin meets US envoy Witkoff

2 hours ago
 Iraq to resume oil exports via Türkiye's Ceyhan P ..

Iraq to resume oil exports via Türkiye's Ceyhan Port

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with local dignitaries, ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with local dignitaries, investors, senior officials

2 hours ago
 Shamal Holding unveils Naïa Island Dubai

Shamal Holding unveils Naïa Island Dubai

2 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on pass ..

Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on passing of mother of Princess Jawa ..

2 hours ago
 UAE carries out 64th airdrop of aid under 'Birds o ..

UAE carries out 64th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, deliver ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan