PHA gears up activities for Independence Day celebrations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Director General (DG) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Multan Kareem Bakhsh said on Wednesday that the Authority had geared up arrangements for celebrations of Independence Day.

He said that the department had illuminated its head office building, flyovers, and major roads across the city with vibrant decorative lights. Collaborating with divisional and district administrations, the PHA was actively working to celebrate August 14 in a grand and spirited manner.

He said the provincial government had devised a comprehensive plan to celebrate Independence Day from August 1 to 14, adding that the PHA was fully implementing the directives of the government.

Earlier, he visited Arts Council Park to inspect staff attendance and monitor ongoing maintenance work. During his visit, he checked the attendance of all gardeners and issued strict instructions to ensure 100% staff presence. He also suspended a gardener over negligence and absence from duty.

The DG PHA stated that all gardeners must play an active role in beautifying the city's parks and green belts and fulfill their responsibilities with dedication. He made it clear that negligence will not be tolerated, and collective efforts were necessary for the progress and betterment of the organization.