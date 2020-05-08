PHA gears up beautification work in city

Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Horticulture and Tourism Asif Mehmood has directed the authorities concerned to take every possible measure to make the city more attractive and green

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) : Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Horticulture and Tourism Asif Mehmood has directed the authorities concerned to take every possible measure to make the city more attractive and green.

Presiding over a meeting at Jilani Park (Racecourse Park), he ordered for starting beautification and plantation work at major roads, and entry and exit points of the city.

The PHA would start its beautification work initially from Gulberg Hussain Chowk, Allah-Hoo roundabout, Wapda Town roundabout, Adda Plot chowk, Thokar Niaz Baig, Babu Sabu Interchange, Niazi Interchange, Ravi Toll Plaza, Gajjumatta Interchange, Old Saggian toll plaza and Harbanspura Interchange, he said and added that besides main points of the city, the PHA would plant saplings along the main roads and greenbelts as well.

The horticulture adviser said that it was a responsibility of every citizen to join hands with the department to make the city clean and green by planting more trees and saplings.

PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani, Director General Muzaffar Khan, Additional Director Tariq Ali Basra and other officers concerned were also present.