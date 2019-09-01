UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHA Gears Up Plantation Campaign

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 02:10 PM

PHA gears up plantation campaign

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has geared up the monsoon plantation campaign.

In this connection, the PHA is organising various tree plantation events in which various dignitaries and parliamentarians are planting saplings in different localities of Rawalpindi city, said Chairman PHA, Asif Mehmood.

Talking to APP he said, the PHA was running a plantation campaign as per vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and it would continue till September end.

He informed that PHA was organizing different programs to sensitize the citizens. To encourage plantation and to turn the city into a green town, the authority had prepared a proper plan which was being implemented, he added.

He said the students, traders, social and political leaders and civil society members were being encouraged to participate in the campaign.

The PHA was providing plants free of charge to the citizens during the monsoon plantation campaign.

Maximum saplings would be planted in different areas of the city, he added.

Efforts would also be made during the campaign to sensitize the people to come forward and participate in the plantation campaign, he said.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Civil Society Rawalpindi September

Recent Stories

Malaysian King honours Chairman of Emirates Fatwa ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Terrorists cannot be allowed to usurp Y ..

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 1, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

District admin Muzaffargarh awards titles to great ..

15 hours ago

'Steps to be taken to achieve 8 mln cotton bales'

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.