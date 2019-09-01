PHA gears up plantation campaign

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has geared up the monsoon plantation campaign.

In this connection, the PHA is organising various tree plantation events in which various dignitaries and parliamentarians are planting saplings in different localities of Rawalpindi city, said Chairman PHA, Asif Mehmood.

Talking to APP he said, the PHA was running a plantation campaign as per vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and it would continue till September end.

He informed that PHA was organizing different programs to sensitize the citizens. To encourage plantation and to turn the city into a green town, the authority had prepared a proper plan which was being implemented, he added.

He said the students, traders, social and political leaders and civil society members were being encouraged to participate in the campaign.

The PHA was providing plants free of charge to the citizens during the monsoon plantation campaign.

Maximum saplings would be planted in different areas of the city, he added.

Efforts would also be made during the campaign to sensitize the people to come forward and participate in the plantation campaign, he said.