PHA gears up to celebrate Independence day, Marka-e-Haq with full zeal

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) launched extensive preparations to celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq operation with great enthusiasm and patriotic spirit.

City-wide beautification efforts are in full swing, with large national flags artistically painted on major hoardings across the city. Additionally, thematic banners and streamers commemorating the celebrations have been prominently displayed at key locations.

PHA Director General Kareem Bakhsh shared these details while reviewing the ongoing preparations. He said that national flags have already been installed on the city’s busiest flyovers, including Gilani Flyover, 9 Number Flyover, and Katchery Flyover.

He emphasized that the PHA, in coordination with the divisional and district administrations, is committed to making this year's celebrations vibrant and memorable.

“Our goal is to ignite the spirit of patriotism throughout the city,” he said. “Buildings, parks, flyovers, hoardings, and public spaces are being decorated with lights, flags, and festive streamers.”

In addition to beautification efforts, PHA Multan is also launching a Tree Plantation drive as part of the Independence Day festivities. Citizens were being encouraged to actively participate by planting trees.

