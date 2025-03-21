Open Menu

PHA Held Massive Tree Plantation Drive

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2025 | 04:40 PM

PHA held massive tree plantation drive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The Parks and Horticulture Authority held a massive tree plantation drive here on Friday to mark “World Forest Day”.

The PHA Director General inaugurated the tree plantation drive at canal road and said that 1200 plants would be planted in different areas

of the canal road including 204 Chak road, commercial markets and other areas.

Moreover, 3000 plants were distributed by the authority in district council chowk to promote horticulture among the citizens.

Recent Stories

EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific ..

EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific research for environment, soc ..

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets in third T2 ..

Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets in third T20I

22 minutes ago
 Emirates Islamic issues US$750 million Senior Unse ..

Emirates Islamic issues US$750 million Senior Unsecured Sukuk

30 minutes ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s ac ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s achievements through art, resear ..

45 minutes ago
 Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Seri ..

Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses ..

45 minutes ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 ..

Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 students with Down syndrome

1 hour ago
Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan ..

Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan's decisive match against New ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend paymen ..

DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend payment of AED3.1 billion to shareho ..

2 hours ago
 Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session explores coexiste ..

Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session explores coexistence in Islamic thought

2 hours ago
 Al Tadawi 1 crowned champions of Nad Al Sheba Spor ..

Al Tadawi 1 crowned champions of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

3 hours ago
 Erth Abu Dhabi concludes Zayed Sports Tournament f ..

Erth Abu Dhabi concludes Zayed Sports Tournament for Juniors 2025

3 hours ago
 Al Waseef Group contributes AED2 million to Father ..

Al Waseef Group contributes AED2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan