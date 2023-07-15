PHA holds anti-dengue walk

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :An anti-dengue awareness walk was conducted by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Sargodha, here at its offices on Saturday. The walk was held to create awareness among the PHA employees about harmful effects of dengue fever on human life.

Walk was organised by PHA Media consultant Shafqat Awan, while Garden Superintendent Dr Hafiz Tayyab Khan and other senior officers and staffers participated in it. They were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans about ill effects of dengue on human health.

PHA Director General Touqeer Hayder Kazmi and Deputy Director Administration Shafiqur-Rehman Niazi appreciated holding of the event. They said the government wanted complete eradication of dengue and steps were under way in that regard.