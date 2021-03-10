PHA holds training workshop on Kitchen Gardening, Domestic Poultry Farming

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Vice Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority Rawalpindi Malik Abid Hussain has said that by growing vegetables domestically and promoting domestic poultry farming, the citizens can not only significantly reduce their kitchen expenses, but also help to control the rising inflation.

He said this while addressing a training workshop organized by PHA in collaboration with Prime Minister Tiger Force Rawalpindi Chaklala Cantt at Rawal Park, Rawal Road in connection with the Prime Minister's Green and Clean Program.

During the training workshop, the participants were trained on kitchen gardening and home poultry promotion. Member of National Assembly Asma Qadeer attended the workshop as special guest.

Social Media Coordinator Raja Babar Hussain, Team Coordinator Faiz Al Bashir, Madam Tahira Umbareen, Urooj Kamal Khan, Malik Emad, Raja Mir Tanveer and other volunteers and the general public attended the training workshop.

The workshop participants were given training and useful tips on Kitchen Gardening and Domestic Poultry Farming and were informed that Kitchen Gardening and Domestic Poultry are easy and every citizen can cover his expenses with a little attention.

Malik Abid Hussain said that kitchen gardening and poultry farming are helpful to each other to flourish.

"In addition to saving money by getting fresh vegetables, eggs and quality local meat, the citizen will also get healthy food", he added.

He said that further more it will also be helpful to overcome the rising inflation and environmental pollution.

Participants also planted trees in connection with the Clean and Green Pakistan Movement.

MNA Asma Qadeer lauded the efforts of Vice Chairman PHA Malik Abid Hussain who hosted the program, and said that these courses are very useful and should be conducted in a consistent manner so that people can learn kitchen gardening and local poultry breeding techniques.

This process will lead to an abundance of fresh vegetables, eggs and quality meat and will significantly help reduce inflation.

The participants were briefed on the role of PHA in the Green and Clean campaign.