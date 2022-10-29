UrduPoint.com

PHA, Honda Arranged Plantation Activity

Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2022 | 11:36 PM

A tree plantation activity was arranged by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) in collaboration with Atlas Honda Limited under Clean and Green Lahore campaign here on Saturday

PHA Director Coordination Amir Ibrahim said that the authority was taking all possible measures to promote tree plantation and overcome air pollution. He said that promotion of plantation among private companies and institutions would help make the environment eco friendly. PHA was engaging public and private organisations in plantation activities to reduce smog and environmental pollution, he added. He also thanked the company for providing saplings for plantation.

The company announced to provide more than 5,000 saplings to the PHA with an aimed to enhance the green areas of the provincial capital. The officers of both organisations also planted saplings and prayed for the prosperity and development of the country.

Honda General Manager Syed Hasan Wasim said that environmental pollution was not only a problem of Pakistan, but also a global challenge and planting trees was necessary to reduce the increasing risks of environmental pollution. He added the company was actively participating in the plantation campaigns of the PHA to turn city into lush green.

