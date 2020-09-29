UrduPoint.com
PHA Implementing Master Plan To Beautify City: DG

Tue 29th September 2020

PHA implementing master plan to beautify city: DG

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Asima Ijaz Cheema on Tuesday said that master plan was being implemented in letter and spirit to beautify the city and elimination of encroachments in green belts.

Talking to a delegation of newsmen here, she said that despite limited resources, PHA was mobilizing all out resources to facilitate the citizens at parks and beautify the green belts.

She said that four new parks had been developed in the city, encroachments were removed and green belts had also been retrieved from illegal occupants in short span of two months.

The illegal nurseries set up in different areas had also been removed, she added.

She also informed about different ongoing projects including implementation on e-governance, rehabilitation of fountains in different parts of the city, establishment of complaint cells in PHA, construction of boundary walls and developing walking tracks in different parks.

