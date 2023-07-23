Open Menu

PHA Implements Refund Policy On Ombudsman's Directive

Muhammad Irfan Published July 23, 2023 | 10:50 PM

PHA implements refund policy on ombudsman's directive

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Following the directives of the Ombudsman Punjab Maj (R) Azam Suleman Khan, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore has implemented a policy for the refund of deposited amounts to ensure public convenience, institutional transparency and merit.

The PHA spokesman told media here Sunday that this policy, which came into effect on July 1, aims to facilitate the smooth conduct of wedding ceremonies and events in PHA-managed parks and grounds, ensuring that individuals and organizations do not face any difficulties in reclaiming their deposited funds.

He mentioned that in accordance with the ombudsman's orders, the PHA Lahore has refunded an amount of Rs 35,000 to a citizen named Atif Riaz. The delay in the refund process led to disciplinary action being taken against the responsible senior computer operator Faisal Mahmood under the PEEDA Act, 2006. The then director (coordination) Muhammad Nadeem has been asked to provide an explanation regarding the delay.

The spokesman further announced that as a result of actions taken in response to public relief requests received by the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab, several projects have been completed to improve the overall environment in different areas.

Notably, the restoration of the sewerage line in Pakpattan and the de-silting of a drain in Bahawalnagar has been successfully done. Additionally, a bridge and a drain has been constructed in Attock, leading to a cleaner and healthier environment for the locals. In a related development, the ombudsman's office has interceded to ensure that WASA (Multan Development Authority) lays new sewerage lines in various areas, further enhancing the cleanliness and well-being of the local communities.

As a result of these actions, individuals who sought relief through filing requests have collectively received financial relief amounting to Rs 57.612 million, concluded the spokesman.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Punjab Marriage Bahawalnagar Pakpattan Attock July Sunday Media Merit Packaging Limited Million

Recent Stories

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of D ..

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Confe ..

1 hour ago
 UAE committed to working with international commun ..

UAE committed to working with international community to address global challeng ..

1 hour ago
 Pogačar bounces back to clinch victory at Tour de ..

Pogačar bounces back to clinch victory at Tour de France&#039;s Stage 20

3 hours ago
 UAE President participates in International Confer ..

UAE President participates in International Conference on Development and Migrat ..

4 hours ago
 Ruwad approves funding for three projects in Q2&#0 ..

Ruwad approves funding for three projects in Q2&#039;23

4 hours ago
 Omar Al Olama reviews DEWA’s projects in digital ..

Omar Al Olama reviews DEWA’s projects in digital transformation

4 hours ago
Ajman Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on Ju ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversa ..

5 hours ago
 Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 ..

Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 million transactions processed

5 hours ago
 RTA constructs 19 truck rest stops, lay-bys

RTA constructs 19 truck rest stops, lay-bys

6 hours ago
 PM expresses deep grief over death of Sheikh Muham ..

PM expresses deep grief over death of Sheikh Muhammad bin Hamad bin Abdullah bin ..

6 hours ago
 New York Warriors unleash cricket legends in US

New York Warriors unleash cricket legends in US

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan