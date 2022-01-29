PHA in process of renovating green belts, squares

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Multan is in process of renovating green belts and squares in the city

It has been decided to rehabilitate Northern Bypass Chowk completely, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

The renovation of the Chowk is underway with the help of the company.

The development work was continued on SP Chowk, Babar Chowk and other chowks under public-private partnership. Replacement of sewerage line and other development works were underway in Ibn Qasim Bagh.

On the occasion, PHA's Director Admin and Finance Chaudhry Ghulam Nabi said that the authority was renovating the squares and enhancing beauty of the intersections under public-private partnership.

Chaudhry Ghulam Nabi said that repair of sewerage line and filling of soil in Ibn Qasim Bagh was underway in fast pace.