UrduPoint.com

PHA In Process Of Renovating Green Belts, Squares

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2022 | 08:28 PM

PHA in process of renovating green belts, squares

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Multan is in process of renovating green belts and squares in the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Multan is in process of renovating green belts and squares in the city.

It has been decided to rehabilitate Northern Bypass Chowk completely, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

The renovation of the Chowk is underway with the help of the company.

The development work was continued on SP Chowk, Babar Chowk and other chowks under public-private partnership. Replacement of sewerage line and other development works were underway in Ibn Qasim Bagh.

On the occasion, PHA's Director Admin and Finance Chaudhry Ghulam Nabi said that the authority was renovating the squares and enhancing beauty of the intersections under public-private partnership.

Chaudhry Ghulam Nabi said that repair of sewerage line and filling of soil in Ibn Qasim Bagh was underway in fast pace.

Related Topics

Multan Company Bagh National University Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Blind murder case solved, notorious criminal held

Blind murder case solved, notorious criminal held

1 second ago
 Man arrested, 100 bottles of liquor recovered

Man arrested, 100 bottles of liquor recovered

2 minutes ago
 Kazakh President Says Will Serve No More Than 2 Te ..

Kazakh President Says Will Serve No More Than 2 Terms as Provided by Constitutio ..

2 minutes ago
 122 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalaba ..

122 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 Families of miners killed in 2010 compensated; com ..

Families of miners killed in 2010 compensated; compensation of land-slide affect ..

2 minutes ago
 Kazakh President Says Plans to Visit Moscow in Mid ..

Kazakh President Says Plans to Visit Moscow in Mid-February

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>