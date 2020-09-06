PHA inaugurates cycle track at Jilani Park

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Sunday opened its gate for cyclists and inaugurated the cycle track at Jinali Pakrk (Racecourse Park) for the citizens.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony here at the park, Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Horticulture & Tourism Asif Mehmood appreciated the PHA initiative and said that the cycle track was a healthy activity for citizens, adding that rehabilitation of playgrounds was top priority of the government.

Mahmood said that healthy activities like cycle track could lay the foundation for a positive and healthy society. He said that these kind of activities would also be started in other parks of the province as well.

PHA Chairman Yasir Gilani said that promotion of healthy activities would provide healthy youth to society. He said that the PHA had planned starting another cycling track at Bagh-e-Jinnah, which would be inaugurated on Sept 10. He added that citizens would be able to cycle on the one kilometre track in the morning and evening.

The chairman said that for the convenience of the citizens, a cyclist coach would be hired who would regularly perform coaching duties for citizens.

PHA Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed, DG Jawad Qureshi and a large number of cyclists were present on the occasion.