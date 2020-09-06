UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHA Inaugurates Cycle Track At Jilani Park

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 05:30 PM

PHA inaugurates cycle track at Jilani Park

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Sunday opened its gate for cyclists and inaugurated the cycle track at Jinali Pakrk (Racecourse Park) for the citizens.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony here at the park, Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Horticulture & Tourism Asif Mehmood appreciated the PHA initiative and said that the cycle track was a healthy activity for citizens, adding that rehabilitation of playgrounds was top priority of the government.

Mahmood said that healthy activities like cycle track could lay the foundation for a positive and healthy society. He said that these kind of activities would also be started in other parks of the province as well.

PHA Chairman Yasir Gilani said that promotion of healthy activities would provide healthy youth to society. He said that the PHA had planned starting another cycling track at Bagh-e-Jinnah, which would be inaugurated on Sept 10. He added that citizens would be able to cycle on the one kilometre track in the morning and evening.

The chairman said that for the convenience of the citizens, a cyclist coach would be hired who would regularly perform coaching duties for citizens.

PHA Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed, DG Jawad Qureshi and a large number of cyclists were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Cycling Sunday Government Top Coach

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Eswatini on &#039 ..

2 hours ago

UAE sends urgent aid to flood-stricken Sudan

2 hours ago

ADFD-funded $15 million solar plant in Cuba gets c ..

4 hours ago

UAE to provide medical treatment for former Mali p ..

4 hours ago

Jaishankar hails UAE-India relations

7 hours ago

G20 ministers support efforts to mitigate coronavi ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.