PHA inaugurates forest at Johat Town

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Tuesday inaugurated another urban forest inspired by Miyawaki method at Johar Town.

PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani along with Director General Jawad Ahmed Qureshi planted a sapling on the occasion.

Yasir Gillani said the step was taken to cope with environmental challenges, adding that the PHA would enhance the number of urban forest in the city.

He elaborated that the PHA had planted around 35 types of plants, including Java Plum, Mango, 0Bauhinia tree (Kachnar), white and black mulberry, bamboo tree.

He was of the view that trees and plants were vital for life.

PHA Director Jawad Qureshi said Miyawaki forest was very effective to reduce smoke from air, addingthat around 52 more forest would also be established in various parts of the provincial capital to enhancebeauty of the city. He mentioned the PHA striving to maintain and enhance greenery in the city.