UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHA Inaugurates Forest At Johat Town

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 04:40 PM

PHA inaugurates forest at Johat Town

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Tuesday inaugurated another urban forest inspired by Miyawaki method at Johar Town.

PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani along with Director General Jawad Ahmed Qureshi planted a sapling on the occasion.

Yasir Gillani said the step was taken to cope with environmental challenges, adding that the PHA would enhance the number of urban forest in the city.

He elaborated that the PHA had planted around 35 types of plants, including Java Plum, Mango, 0Bauhinia tree (Kachnar), white and black mulberry, bamboo tree.

He was of the view that trees and plants were vital for life.

PHA Director Jawad Qureshi said Miyawaki forest was very effective to reduce smoke from air, addingthat around 52 more forest would also be established in various parts of the provincial capital to enhancebeauty of the city. He mentioned the PHA striving to maintain and enhance greenery in the city.

Related Topics

Mango From

Recent Stories

Zimbabwe set target of 279 runs for Pakistan to ch ..

22 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,008 new COVID-19 cases, 1,466 reco ..

31 minutes ago

UAE allocates AED35 million to people affected by ..

31 minutes ago

Rupee gains value against US$ after interbank clos ..

47 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed witnesses joining of Spain’s most ..

1 hour ago

PM announces special package for industry sector

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.