PHA inaugurates 'Kitab Chowk' on Sixth Road

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Vice Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Malik Abid and Director General PHA, Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Monday inaugurated 'Kitab Chowk' on Sixth Road.

PHA on the instructions of Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab and Chairman PHA, has installed a new monument at the 'Kitab Chowk', Sixth Road.

On the occasion, VC and DG PHA said that on the directives of the Punjab Government, all available resources were being utilized to make the city clean and green.

The work to make areas of Rawalpindi city beautiful is swiftly being completed by PHA, they added.

PHA after renovating the Chowk on sixth road installed another beautiful monument which was beautifully designed with models of pens and books.

The authority was working to beautify the city as per instructions of the Advisor to the CM, Punjab and Chairman PHA Rawalpindi Asif Mehmood and trying to provide more tourism and recreational facilities to the citizens, they added.