Tue 27th October 2020 | 09:52 PM

PHA inaugurates Miyawaki forest in city

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Tuesday inaugurated urban forest inspired by Miyawaki Method at roundabout in front of Lahore Railway Station

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Tuesday inaugurated urban forest inspired by Miyawaki Method at roundabout in front of Lahore Railway Station.

PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani along with Director General Jawad Ahmed Qureshi planted a sapling on the occasion. Yasir Gillani said that the step was taken to cope with environmental challenges, adding that PHA would enhance the number of urban forest in the city.

He further elaborated that PHA had planted around 16 types of plants including Java Plum, Mango, Bauhinia tree (Kachnar), white and black mulberry, bamboo tree and others.

He was of the view that trees and plants were vital for the human life.

PHA Director Jawad Qureshi said that Miyawaki forest was very effective to reduce smoke from air, adding that around 52 more forest would also be established in various parts of the provincial capital to enhance the beauty of the city. He mentioned the PHA striving hard to maintain and enhance greenery in the city.

Famous dress designer Maria.B also planted saplings in the forest along with PHA officials and lauded the efforts of the authority for beautification of the city.

