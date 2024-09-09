Open Menu

PHA Initiates Beautification Of Canal Road

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2024 | 05:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has initiated practical measures to beautify the canal road with plants and varieties of flowers.

PHA teams comprising over 100 workers on Monday held an operation to rehabilitate, cleanse and develop green areas on both sides of the Canal Road.

Director General PHA Shahab Aslam said that cleanliness, rehabilitation of green areas, on east and west sides of the canal roads in urban limits will be completed within a week.

He said that work to develop greenery in other towns is also ongoing to complete the mission of clean and green Faisalabad.

