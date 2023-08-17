PHA initiates floral work on green belts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Parks & Horticulture Authority on Thursday initiated horticultural work on various roads of the city on directions of Director General PHA Muhammad Tahir Wattoo.

In first phase, seedlings of beautiful flowers were being planted on green belts of Green Town, Zahoor Elahi Road, New Campus, Ferozepur Road, and Main Boulevard Faisal Town while grass trimming process has been started.

In a statement, DG PHA Tahir Wattoo said that the aim of the work was to beautify the city and it would be completed soon.

He said that steps were being taken to improve the drainage system for rainwater and cleaning the belts, security, and horticultural maintenance of parks was our top priority. DG also announced the continuation of these supportive measures.