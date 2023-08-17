Open Menu

PHA Initiates Floral Work On Green Belts

Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2023 | 02:30 PM

PHA initiates floral work on green belts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Parks & Horticulture Authority on Thursday initiated horticultural work on various roads of the city on directions of Director General PHA Muhammad Tahir Wattoo.

In first phase, seedlings of beautiful flowers were being planted on green belts of Green Town, Zahoor Elahi Road, New Campus, Ferozepur Road, and Main Boulevard Faisal Town while grass trimming process has been started.

In a statement, DG PHA Tahir Wattoo said that the aim of the work was to beautify the city and it would be completed soon.

He said that steps were being taken to improve the drainage system for rainwater and cleaning the belts, security, and horticultural maintenance of parks was our top priority. DG also announced the continuation of these supportive measures.

Related Topics

Road Top

Recent Stories

Pakistan urges India to end illegal detention of K ..

Pakistan urges India to end illegal detention of Kashmiri activists

6 minutes ago
 8th Annual Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadersh ..

8th Annual Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Awards to be held on 3rd Oc ..

8 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM vows to facilitate free & fair electi ..

Caretaker PM vows to facilitate free & fair elections

35 minutes ago
 DP World announces resilient H1 results with adjus ..

DP World announces resilient H1 results with adjusted EBITDA of $2.6 billion

1 hour ago
 Punjab govt orders high-level investigation into v ..

Punjab govt orders high-level investigation into vandalism on churches

2 hours ago
 Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi appointed as Foreign Se ..

Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi appointed as Foreign Secretary

2 hours ago
Caretaker PM Kakar's cabinet expected to take oath ..

Caretaker PM Kakar's cabinet expected to take oath today

3 hours ago
 Azerbaijan airlines will launch regular flights to ..

Azerbaijan airlines will launch regular flights to Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 August 2023

6 hours ago
 AJK PM urges OIC to take unified stand to stop rec ..

AJK PM urges OIC to take unified stand to stop recurrence of desecration of Holy ..

15 hours ago
 Syrus Sajjad Qazi appointed as Foreign Secretary

Syrus Sajjad Qazi appointed as Foreign Secretary

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan