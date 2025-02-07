PHA initiates renovation work of Rawalpindi parks

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) had initiated cleaning and renovation work of parks in Rawalpindi in the wake of incoming spring season.

The beautification work undertaken on the instructions of PHA Director Ahmed Hassan Ranjha, was continuing on fast-track basis in all the parks of the garrison city, a PHA spokesman said on Friday.

He said the PHA was taking steps to provide all basic amenities in the city’s small and large parks, besides planting flowers, repairing walking tracks and cleaning.

The spokesman said as per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Authority was making all out efforts for the provision of the best recreational facilities to the citizens of Rawalpindi.