PHA inquiry to check recent promotions, appointments

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The Housing Department of the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has formed an inquiry committee to probe recruitment and promotions in the department.

The Punjab government has assigned various responsibilities to the inquiry committee, while Director Design Chief Engineer North Zone PHA Department Faisal Kamran has been appointed as the head of the inquiry committee.

PHA sources told APP that in Inquiry report notification, it has been mentioned that the inquiry committee will conduct a complete investigation into the appointments, recruitment, and promotions and deputations in PHA Lahore.

The Department of Housing Urban Development Punjab has ordered an investigation into the PHA matters.

It is worth mentioning here that the Housing Department has objected to the promotion of Assistant Director Horticulture Hafiz Abrar of PHA here.

The report said that PHA Assistant Director Hafiz Abrar was illegally promoted to the post, while the authority is authorized only to promote Hafiz Abrar to the extent of Garden Superintendent.

He can not be promoted or appointed to the existing slot, while illegally ,this post has been ordered by change of the up gradation or promotion method.

It may be mentioned here that earlier, the investigation team of Chief Secretary Punjab has ordered PHA to inquire from S& GAD before making appointments, promotions and recruitment.